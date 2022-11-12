Inspire Investing LLC Sells 17,907 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $4,682,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

