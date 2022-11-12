Inspire Investing LLC Sells 797 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $317.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.78 and its 200 day moving average is $316.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

