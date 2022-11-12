International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

