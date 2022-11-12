International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $133.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.06.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

About International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

