International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

