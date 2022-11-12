International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Lowered to $26.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

IMXI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $777.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,918,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,918,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,206. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $6,688,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 68.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 154.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 708.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

