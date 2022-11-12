International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $60.00 Price Target at B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,200,662 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

