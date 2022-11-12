International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $50.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.7 %

International Seaways stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Seaways news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

