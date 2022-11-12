International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14), reports. The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE INSW traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,200,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

