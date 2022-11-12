Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Increased to €2.40 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €2.15 ($2.15) to €2.40 ($2.40) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.00) to €2.20 ($2.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.49.

ISNPY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 134,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,740. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

