Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $408.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

