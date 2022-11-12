Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,460,000 after buying an additional 73,943 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 330,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,577,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Intuit by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.04. 1,720,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.75. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.