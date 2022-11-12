Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 456.1% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 456.1% from the October 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.048 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

