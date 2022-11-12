Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.81 and last traded at $118.59. 18,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 15,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77.

