Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

PUI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 8,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,675,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1,016.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

