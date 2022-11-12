Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PUI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 8,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $38.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
