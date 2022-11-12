Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Trading Up 4.6%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 1,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

