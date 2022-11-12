Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IHIT opened at $8.37 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

