Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IHIT opened at $8.37 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
