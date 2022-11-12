Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE OIA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.