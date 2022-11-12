Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE OIA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $97,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

