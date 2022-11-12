Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

