IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

IRadimed Stock Down 1.2 %

IRadimed stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

IRadimed Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRadimed by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IRadimed by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IRadimed by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

