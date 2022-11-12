IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Price Performance

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,395. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRadimed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.