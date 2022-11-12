IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,395. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
