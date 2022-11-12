Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 203.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,948 shares of company stock worth $8,237,174 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

