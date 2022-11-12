Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ISBA remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

