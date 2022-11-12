iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,657 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,925. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36.

