iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,336 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,943,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,798,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

