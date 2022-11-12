iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $954,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 61,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,134. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

