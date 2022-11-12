iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,644,631 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

