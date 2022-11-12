iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

