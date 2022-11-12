iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. 646,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,248. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

