iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 369.6% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 295,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $25.79.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
