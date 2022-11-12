iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 369.6% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 295,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.