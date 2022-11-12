iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the October 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the period.

