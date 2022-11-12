iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Trimmed by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 3,766,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,424. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

