iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 235.3% in October

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 31,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

