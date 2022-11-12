iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.8% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Geller Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.