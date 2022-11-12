iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.67. 9,094,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 4,536,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

