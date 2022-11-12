iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 491,552 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
IJH stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.