iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 491,552 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

