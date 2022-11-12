iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.22. The stock had a trading volume of 99,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

