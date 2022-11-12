iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,034,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,794,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,375,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

