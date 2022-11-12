iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Boosted by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,455,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,410. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

