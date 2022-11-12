iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,455,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.