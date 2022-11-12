IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Announces Earnings Results

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. IT Tech Packaging had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Performance

ITP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.