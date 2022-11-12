Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 22,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.97.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
