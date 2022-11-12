Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
IVH opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.