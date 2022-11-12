Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

IVH opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $346,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

