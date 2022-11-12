Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Lowered to $193.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

JKHY opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

