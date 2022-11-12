Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 364.5% in October

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 364.5% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of JAPSY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

