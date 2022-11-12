Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Performance

EVT stock opened at €18.88 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 454.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of €19.02 and a 200-day moving average of €22.68. Evotec has a 12-month low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a 12-month high of €45.30 ($45.30).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.