Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €43.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Renault Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €32.53 ($32.53) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($100.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.40.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

