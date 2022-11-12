Jefferies Financial Group Lowers EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $9.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 13.29.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down 1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting 6.95. 1,030,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.30. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 6.01 and a twelve month high of 20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.