Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $124,445.43 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.59 million and approximately $124,445.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07322153 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,894.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

