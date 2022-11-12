Joystick 24 Hour Volume Tops $192,625.37 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $109.71 million and approximately $192,625.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,926.19 or 1.00029643 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008701 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00247488 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.57796695 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $152,284.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars.

